Commentary: Ageing condos in Singapore need a leg up with better rules, not a handout

SINGAPORE: More than 1,000 of Singapore’s 3,750 private residential developments are at least 30 years old and for some, ageing infrastructure is beginning to show.

These are lifts, waterproofing, fire safety systems and electrical infrastructure that are reaching the end of their design life, but not all estates have sufficient funds to have them fixed.

The result, as media reports have shown, is hefty special levies that come as a shock for some homeowners. But it should not have. Buildings age. Systems wear out. The real question is why so many private estates treat foreseeable costs as emergencies.

The government’s move to review the Building (Strata Management) Act, with proposed amendments to help management corporation strata titles (MCSTs) maintain adequate sinking funds, is hence welcome and timely.