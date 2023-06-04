Commentary: Preparing ourselves against the phenomenon of tiredness of life in old age

SINGAPORE: Talk about feeling tired in Singapore and it’ll most likely be met with comments about how we work too hard and sleep too little.

But a recent commentary by a University of Bath researcher highlighted a different and more concerning type of tiredness. He described the growing phenomenon in Western society of older people growing tired of life, which could be due to loneliness or a fear of becoming completely dependent on others, for example.

Singapore is projected to become super-aged by 2026 when 21 per cent of our occupants are 65 years old and above. And already, about one-third of Singapore teens reported mental health symptoms such as depression, anxiety and loneliness, according to the National University of Singapore ’s Youth Epidemiology and Resilience study released in April.

This is an important finding because our youths of today will become our senior citizens of tomorrow. How do we prepare for old age and lead meaningful lives?

We are all too familiar with the need to save for a rainy day, financially. Based on our experience in regular volunteering with seniors and research in gerontology, we consider three ways we can accumulate other types of reserves needed to guard against feeling tired of life in the future.