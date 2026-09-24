Commentary: How would AI kill all humans? Here are the top 5 scenarios

1. WE’LL NEVER KNOW

AI doomers often justify their concerns by means of an annoying catch-22 paradox: How can we possibly imagine what a superintelligence might do to take out less intelligent beings like us?

We’d have to be superintelligent to predict what a superintelligence would be able to do. It’s like asking your family dog to imagine thermonuclear war.

The good news here is that superintelligence is still perhaps some distance away. Current AI models are really good at solving particular problems, but that’s not the same as being more intelligent than a human in all domains.

However, AI did recently solve one of the seven most challenging maths problems known. It’s apparently closing in on others, which might leave you feeling less optimistic here.

2. PAPERCLIPS

A superintelligent AI would likely be extraordinarily competent at achieving its goals. But it might be indifferent to human survival.

A classic example of such indifference comes from Oxford philosopher Nick Bostrom’s imagined superintelligent AI that’s been designed to optimise paperclip production. To produce its preferred form of office supplies, it quickly converts all available matter – including humans, planets and stars – into paperclips.

What we have here is the perfect execution of improperly specified objectives. The AI doesn’t hate humanity; it simply recognises we’re composed of atoms that could be better utilised for paperclips. It’s not personal.

The good news here is that this scenario confuses intelligence with power. A superintelligent AI doesn’t necessarily have the power to achieve its goals. Turning the planet into paperclip factories would require planning permissions.

Even if it got the permissions, building too many paperclip factories would lead to inevitable public outcry. Interest groups would block the proceedings in the courts. Environmental activists would block the bulldozers.

There’s a lot of friction in the world that prevents even the very intelligent from imposing their will on the rest of us. In fact, you could think of data centres as a current embodiment of the theoretical paperclip scenario. And humans are increasingly pushing back against turning the planet over to data centres.