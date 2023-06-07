Commentary: Why the AI boom is not a dotcom redux

LONDON: The media hype over artificial intelligence (AI) since Microsoft announced its investment in ChatGPT in January 2023 inevitably calls to mind the excesses of the dotcom bubble.

The sense of deja vu was reinforced last week as the market capitalisation of Nvidia, whose chips power AI applications at ChatGPT among others, briefly topped US$1 trillion. So is it a case of here we go again?

In fact, no. There is much about this AI buzz in the markets that is healthy.

THINGS ARE DIFFERENT THIS YEAR

The plunge in Big Tech stocks last year was substantially to do with central banks raising interest rates. Applying a higher discount rate to distant future cash flows in the tech sector shrank the present value of those cash flows.

This year’s bounce, far from being driven by central banks, reflects something real.

The simulation of human intelligence in machines has dramatic potential to change the way the economy works. Some people will profit greatly from the process. In the case of Nvidia they have already made a considerable killing this year.