Commentary: Are we ready for AI nannies to raise our children?

SINGAPORE: Science fiction is fast becoming a reality with recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI). In March, Microsoft researchers reported that GPT-4 began showing the “sparks” of near-human intelligence.

We may live to see a future where AI can mimic human behaviours, enough to assist us in so many aspects of our lives - this includes the delicate task of raising children. What can AI offer to children that no human, TV nor smartphone can provide?

AI will be able to determine the child’s needs and tailor interactions to provide the child with the best care and educational experience. If the child struggles to learn a certain concept, the AI can adjust its instruction, catering to the child’s learning needs in an engaging manner.

This sounds very much like what a human can do, with one exception: The AI will not grow tired. It will continue giving undivided attention and care to the child in ways no human can.

Whether the AI acts as a nanny, tutor or playmate, the main selling point will be that unprecedented degree of personalisation to fulfil the child’s every need.

This sounds too good to be true. What’s the catch?