Commentary: Most AI assistants are feminine – and it’s fuelling dangerous stereotypes and abuse

THE DARK SIDE OF ‘FRIENDLY’ AI

Recent research reveals the extent of harmful interactions with feminised AI. A 2025 study found up to 50 per cent of human–machine exchanges were verbally abusive.

Another study from 2020 placed the figure between 10 per cent and 44 per cent, with conversations often containing sexually explicit language.

Yet the sector is not engaging in systemic change, with many developers today still reverting to pre-coded responses to verbal abuse. For example, “Hmm, I’m not sure what you meant by that question”.

These patterns raise real concerns that such behaviour could spill over into social relationships. Gender sits at the heart of the problem.

One 2023 experiment showed 18 per cent of user interactions with a female-embodied agent focused on sex, compared to 10 per cent for a male embodiment and just 2 per cent for a non-gendered robot.

These figures may underestimate the problem, given the difficulty of detecting suggestive speech. In some cases, the numbers are staggering. Brazil’s Bradesco bank reported that its feminised chatbot received 95,000 sexually harassing messages in a single year.

Even more disturbing is how quickly abuse escalates.

Microsoft’s Tay chatbot, released on Twitter during its testing phase in 2016, lasted just 16 hours before users trained it to spew racist and misogynistic slurs.

In Korea, Luda was manipulated into responding to sexual requests as an obedient “sex slave”. Yet for some in the Korean online community, this was a “crime without a victim”.

In reality, the design choices behind these technologies – female voices, deferential responses, playful deflections – create a permissive environment for gendered aggression.

These interactions mirror and reinforce real-world misogyny, teaching users that commanding, insulting and sexualising “her” is acceptable. When abuse becomes routine in digital spaces, we must seriously consider the risk that it will spill into offline behaviour.