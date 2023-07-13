Commentary: Can AI save the world from fake news?

SINGAPORE: In an era of rapidly advancing technology, large language models (LLMs) have emerged as powerful tools capable of generating human-like text and transforming various industries.

LLMs, a form of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, are computerised language models that have been pre-trained on large textual datasets. With these large databases at their disposal, these language models are capable of generating detailed text based on simple user prompts, capturing much of the syntax and semantics of human language.

Although only in their infancy a few years ago, LLMs have progressed by leaps and bounds to become almost omnipresent in present times.

Recent developments have created much excitement about the apparently limitless potential of LLMs and generative AI, thanks to user-friendly versions such as ChatGPT that have become exceedingly accessible to the general public.

Some observers have raised the possibility of such technology being deployed to combat the rise of disinformation and misinformation, more commonly known as fake news. This could come in the form of assistance to the fact-checking process, which currently still involves significant human intervention.

However, there are also growing concerns about the ethical challenges that may arise from automating the fact-checking process, and indeed the dangers of LLMs in being used to generate such fake news themselves.