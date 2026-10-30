Commentary: AI agents need middle managers too

BEIJING: Back in 1958, two forward-thinking management scholars predicted in Harvard Business Review that computers would eliminate middle management by the 1980s. They were early and only half right. Computers automated many of the tasks that managers performed, but they never replaced the managers themselves.

In the early 2000s, Silicon Valley tried to engineer the “Great Flattening”. At Google, Larry Page soon found himself buried in expense reports and HR disputes. Managers were back within a few months. By the time I joined the company in 2005 to build its operations in China, I relied heavily on multiple layers of middle managers to get my job done. Working in a cross-cultural, multilingual organisation would not have been possible otherwise.

Today it is AI that is supposedly poised to fundamentally reshape the company hierarchy. This time it may work.

OBITUARY OR JOB POSTING?

An organisation is, in effect, an information system. Middle management arose from necessity. No executive can read every company document and speak to every employee. But each level of communication can degrade the signal.