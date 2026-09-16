Commentary: AI armageddon looks different from China

TOKYO: Rather than rogue artificial intelligence agents supposedly killing us all, Beijing has a more immediate nightmare: That the technology could help humans tear society apart first.

After Silicon Valley spent the past week ramping up fears of AI destroying humanity, China rebuffed what it sees as “fearmongering”. Minister of State Security Chen Yixin separately penned an essay on Sunday (Sep 13) offering a glimpse into some of the nation’s biggest fears. It doesn’t mention human extinction. The top concern is how the technology could ruin social stability via deepfakes, influence operations, and cognitive warfare at scale. Second was cyber threats that could make it much easier to harvest sensitive and personal information.

A recent episode suggests those two risks could go hand in hand. Earlier this month, a small team of cybersecurity researchers in California published findings showing how they were able to simulate a major breach of WeChat, the super-app that essentially serves as the digital critical infrastructure for daily life in China. Calif, the Palo Alto-based company that published the so-called “WeWorm” threat, confirmed that WeChat’s parent Tencent Holdings has mitigated the risk.

But their demo is nonetheless unnerving enough to keep Beijing officials up at night: The team detailed how they could use AI tools to create a bug that was able to take full control of a WeChat account in seconds. All an ordinary user sees is an incoming call from someone on their contact list.