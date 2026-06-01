Commentary: The pitfalls of seeking legal advice from AI chatbots

Such job anxiety will only increase as AI tools grow in scale and ability. In February, Anthropic, the company behind the popular chatbot Claude, released a plug-in that automates key tasks frequently undertaken by in-house legal departments including contract reviews, compliance checks and writing legal briefings.

This triggered a US$830 billion global selloff in software and services stocks over a six-day period, signalling Claude Legal’s immediate impact.

Claude Legal is but one of the growing number of AI legal tools aimed at doing much of a lawyer’s work. It is no surprise that clients are now using AI not only to instruct their lawyers, but in some cases replace them entirely. Why engage and pay a lawyer if a chatbot can do the same work in a matter of seconds for a fraction of the cost?

THE RISKS OF SEEKING LEGAL ADVICE FROM A CHATBOT

While AI providers have improved the reliability of their legal tools, the risk of hallucination is inherent in Large Language Models (LLM) and cannot be fully eliminated. The only way to verify those cases is to find, read and analyse them, something that lawyers are better placed to do than the lay person.

In Sep 2025, a family court magistrate found that a man who was seeking a personal protection order against his wife had cited 14 fictitious cases in his legal submissions. Upon query from the judge, the man admitted that he had found those cases through ChatGPT.