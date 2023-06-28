Commentary: No, AI alone doesn’t prove the case for universal basic income

SINGAPORE: A guaranteed income from the government without means testing or condition of employment? Tesla founder Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are among the technology moguls and industry leaders who have advocated for a Universal Basic Income (UBI).

Linked to this is the idea that robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) will displace jobs on a large scale, putting the age-old model of work-based income at risk. The recent rise to prominence of generative AI has given fresh impetus to this notion.

The eminent British economist John Maynard Keynes, writing in 1930, had postulated that labour-saving technology would give workers a 15-hour week by 2030, giving them the challenge of finding meaningful ways to occupy their time.

However, the history of innovation strongly suggests that while new technology may change the nature of work, it will not render humans superfluous.

Inventions such as the spinning jenny and the motorcar displaced cottage industry textile workers and drivers of horse carriages, but replaced them with machine operators and car drivers. The advent of the internet has created new jobs such as web designers, electronic marketeers and online influencers. According to an estimate by labour economist David Autor, 60 per cent of jobs in 2018 did not exist in 1940.

As transformative as generative AI may be, there is no reason to believe that its net impact on jobs will be different from the many major innovations that have come before. Already, prompt engineers and other new job opportunities have emerged as AI tools are increasingly deployed in business processes.