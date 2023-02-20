Commentary: Could AI like ChatGPT replace human counsellors and therapists?

SINGAPORE: With burnout on the rise, improving access to mental health support is among the top priorities of employers. At the same time, new chatbots like ChatGPT are making headlines for their uncanny conversational capabilities, enabled by advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing.

Can this latest wave of digital tech address declining mental health at the workplace?

It's hard to resist the lure of your own personal AI friend, especially if you grew up with Astro Boy or Optimus Prime. We already interact with AI chatbots like Siri on our iPhones, although admittedly Siri is not as fun as having a Transformer follow you around the house.

AI chatbots are able to learn and use language more efficiently and effectively than their earlier versions. This gives them a significant advantage in being able to communicate with us in a way that seems more natural and can even appear to show empathy and understanding.

AI CHATBOTS FOR MENTAL HEALTH

Companies and government agencies have embraced the potential of AI chatbots, rolling them out as a resource for employees. Take for example the use of Wysa by the Ministry of Education to reduce stress in the teaching workforce.