Commentary: AI use needs a cautionary pause when it comes to public opinion polling

SINGAPORE: Governments and organisations have long relied on surveys and focus groups to gather and understand public sentiment. Now, artificial intelligence may be changing that – for good and bad.

Last year, researchers from Stanford University simulated the personalities of more than 1,000 individuals based on in-depth interviews, and found that these AI profiles could simulate responses to survey questions with an 85 per cent accuracy.

This is a development worth taking seriously, as it suggests that AI may become a useful addition to the policymaking and research toolkit, especially for testing new policy ideas and possible public reaction to those new ideas.

AI-generated polling also recently made headlines, albeit for the wrong reason. In March, US media company Axios ran an article referencing “findings” by AI startup Aaru on public trust in doctors and nurses. The “findings” were later found to be computer simulations. No real people were surveyed.