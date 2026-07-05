Commentary: AI can be a personal trainer in your pocket - but is it safe?

ADELAIDE, Australia: Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the fitness industry: People can now ask chatbots to write marathon plans, build gym programmes and even adjust workouts based on sleep or heart rate data.

For many, AI feels like the future of fitness coaching because it is fast, cheap and readily available. But while AI can be helpful, research suggests it still has limitations, especially when compared with experienced human coaches.

So, let’s look at how it all works and the pros and cons.

There is very little research examining exactly why people use AI for exercise programmes, but researchers have offered some potential explanations.

Firstly, accessibility and cost: A chatbot can create a strength or running programme in seconds without you having to wait for an appointment with an exercise professional. Not to mention these can be generated for free.

Secondly, availability. There is some research indicating people appreciate rapid feedback in real-time from AI tools. For example, you could ask an AI tool how to change an exercise due to knee pain and get a response in seconds. However, if you are following a programme prescribed by a human coach, you may need to wait a day or two before discussing the issue and receiving feedback.