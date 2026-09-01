Commentary: Welcome to the 'don’t ask, don’t tell' AI economy

TOKYO: Do you have any artificial intelligence secrets? Maybe the better question: Would it concern you if your most intimate chatbot queries were shared with your family, colleagues or bosses?

For all the hype, AI still carries a stigma. I’ve been tracking the mounting backlash for a while, but communities now greet new data centre proposals with pitchforks out. It has become deeply uncool to admit that you used computer systems to help you with your art, not to mention that it will be judged more harshly.

And trust in Big Tech leaders, often for valid reasons, is abysmal. Bashing AI on the internet gets a lot more applause than defending it.

So perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that a "don’t-ask-don’t-tell" economy now seems to be driving the next tech revolution. That should make us all wary of what happens in the dark.