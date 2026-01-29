Commentary: Laws alone cannot deal with Grok and sexualised AI images

WHEN DESIGN CHOICES ENABLE HARM

The Grok scandal should not surprise us. Features like “Spicy Mode” and permissive image-editing tools were not accidents – someone proposed, and someone else approved. Too often, “innovation” is used as a shield for negligence, as if harm is an unfortunate byproduct of progress rather than a predictable outcome of design decisions.

Experts have noted that Grok is more lax than most mainstream AI platforms. Other companies have shown that guardrails are technically possible, even if they involve trade-offs. This underscores an uncomfortable truth: AI safety is largely a design choice. When safeguards are absent, it reflects priorities that warrant scrutiny.

Predictably, the harm does not fall evenly. While anyone can be targeted, non-consensual sexualised deepfakes overwhelmingly affect women. A 2023 study found that 99 per cent of deepfake pornography depicts women. This is misogyny at scale, amplified by tools that reward speed and virality over restraint and responsibility.

WHY “JUST ART” IS A DANGEROUS LIE

Some have tried to dismiss the harm of sexualised AI images as “fake”, “fictional” or “just art”. But when AI tools can be used against the consent of women and children, the line is not just crossed – it is erased. To frame regulation as an attack on free speech, as Elon Musk has done, is to willfully misunderstand what is at stake.

Research shows that the non-consensual sharing of sexualised images is associated with psychological harm comparable to sexual violence. At SG Her Empowerment (SHE), data from our SHECARES support centre echoes this.

Survivors describe profound feelings of violation, shame, and disgust – emotions no one should have to justify. Our bodies are our own. Seeing them humiliated in a public digital space creates trauma that lingers long after content is removed.

My chairperson was the subject of sexualised deepfakes, and I witnessed the fear and anxiety she carried. When I received her message saying deepfakes had been made in her likeness, my reaction was disbelief, followed by dread. We work in this space. We know the reporting processes, the laws and the gaps. And still, the thought of it happening to one of us made my stomach drop.

Survivor perspectives are critical because they understand how systems fail in practice, not just in theory. They see the loopholes that get exploited, the tactics abusers use, and the long tail of harm that persists even after content is taken down.