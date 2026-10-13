Commentary: Every investment portfolio looks like the same trade - AI

SHEER DOMINANCE OF AI

The sheer dominance of this thing over global stocks was on emphatic display last week. The oil price continued to smoulder at US$100 or so a barrel, and traders again fired up their warnings that logistical constraints in the Strait of Hormuz opened up a very real chance of a push to US$200. Bond prices were stuck in the deepest rut in decades, with the 10-year benchmark US government bond yield - the borrowing cost that stands as the most important number in global markets - wedged comfortably above 5 per cent.

Either or certainly both of these things would usually pull stock markets lower.

Not a bit of it. Instead, the S&P 500 index of US stocks hit a new record, as did the tech-heavy Nasdaq. We’re all by now accustomed to a little market dissonance, but this is, at a minimum, extremely odd.

Slicing up indices in weird and wonderful ways to suit a narrative is cheating. But we need to do it anyway to understand what is going on. So, yes, the S&P is at a record. But if you strip the AI component out of the index, the remaining rump has dropped by 7 per cent since the end of August.

You get a similar picture if you look at the S&P on an equal-weighted basis, which helps to smooth out the oversized impact of enormous tech stocks. The gap between the top-heavy typical index and its more even-handed cousin is not new, but it has now reached its widest point in nearly 24 years. Three-quarters of the stocks in the S&P fell last month - tech stocks and the energy stocks that reflect the data centre build-out really are doing all the work.

Who cares? A lot of people don’t, as long as the line on the index goes up.

The problem is that professional investors are struggling to figure out how to diversify properly, how to shield themselves if something goes wrong - a crucial part of their task in managing other people’s money. Many are spooked by just how correlated portfolios turn out to be across a range of supposedly diverse asset classes.