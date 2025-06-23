Commentary: Tragic Air India crash puts Boeing’s Dreamliner in safety spotlight, again

SINGAPORE: Instead of hobnobbing and securing deals at the Paris Air Show last week, senior Boeing officials were in Gurugram to lend support to Air India following the horrific crash of flight 171 on Jun 12.

Before the tragedy, the American planemaker might have been counting on a triumphant turnaround after the debacle involving the 737 Max. And it had been an unusually busy time for Boeing.

It reported over 300 orders between May and June, fuelled partly by United States President Donald Trump’s state visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

Qatar Airways put in an order of up to 210 planes, which included 130 Boeing 787s – the “largest order for 787 Dreamliners” according to the manufacturer. The Doha-based airline also agreed to purchase 30 new 777-9 jets, with options for 50 additional aircraft.