Commentary: Travel will return with a vengeance as more recover from Omicron

SINGAPORE: Travel now feels almost like it was before COVID-19 upended our lives.

When I travelled to Switzerland via Bangkok just last week, there were no tests nor contact tracing apps to download - I only had to prove my vaccination status.

The travel industry was picking up after most countries got over their Delta surge. But Omicron dashed the hopes of a slowly recovering travel industry when it emerged in the end-2021, prompting a slew of new travel restrictions ahead of the Christmas travel peak.

The number of COVID-19 cases has hit record highs in many countries since then, but the high community cases may have stirred acceptance that international travellers don’t pose any more risk than what’s already in the community.

Sensing this, some governments have lowered the drawbridge, ready to embrace endemic living with COVID-19. Travel quotas may have been relaxed. Singapore announced an extension of vaccinated travel lanes on Friday (Mar 4).

Virtually every seat in the Singapore Airlines’ lounge at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was taken when I awaited my flight to Zurich.

A HIGHLY VACCINATED WORLD CAN RETURN TO RESTRICTION-FREE TRAVEL

High vaccination rates may have something to do with it. But pre-Omicron, there was still some travel hesitancy in the air as quarantine-free vaccinated travel lanes opened up.

While travel quarantines were indeed a major bugbear for many, what was more worrying was the possibility of getting infected overseas.

What hoops might we have to jump through if we test positive overseas? How do we get medical care if we don’t speak the local language?

And what about all that hassle of arranging additional accommodation or having to stomach your company’s wag of the finger if you had to stay an extra two weeks away after an already long holiday?