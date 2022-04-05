Commentary: Is sustainable fuel a chance for 'dirty' flight industry to decarbonise?

SINGAPORE: The world is slowly finding its feet again, after two years of global lockdowns and restrictions. This was evident at the recent Singapore Airshow 2022, which I physically attended after two years of virtual meetings with colleagues, partners and potential customers.

Face-to-face interactions cannot be compared to that on video screens, so the mood was understandably joyous.

As the aviation industry recovers from the pandemic, the airshow was heavily focused on sustainability. Singapore, as the host nation, has also taken steps towards sustainable air travel.

It announced the start of a one-year pilot programme, which will see the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) provided by Neste in cooperation with ExxonMobil in all Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights starting from the end of July this year.

As air travel begins to build up again, why is there a need to look at how air travel has impacted the climate, and what is the most immediate solution to it?

CLIMATE CHANGE'S IMPACT ON THE AVIATION INDUSTRY

Aviation accounts for 2 to 3 per cent of all carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions globally, but looking at the non-CO2 climate effects, like the heat-trapping vapour trails planes leave in their wake, the total climate impact of aviation might be three times higher.

With scientists warning that the earth’s temperature could reach a dangerous threshold as soon as 2027, action needs to be taken now.