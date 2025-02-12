Commentary: Not just the ‘Asian flush’ – the health risks of alcohol have never been clearer

SINGAPORE: If a bottle of wine came with a label that read: “Warning: Consuming this product increases your risk of cancer,” would you think twice before pouring a glass?

That’s the debate unfolding now, thanks to the United States surgeon general’s recent push for such warnings. Alcohol has long been celebrated for its role in social gatherings and in helping people unwind after a long day, not to mention the supposed heart health benefits. But emerging research paints a far more sobering picture.

It’s one worth paying attention to, especially for those thinking about their long-term health and wellness.

But isn’t drinking alcohol supposed to be fine – so long as we do so in moderation? And aren’t the centenarians living in so-called “Blue Zones” like Sardinia and Okinawa known for drinking regularly?

A glass of red wine a day has even been touted as part of a “healthy” Mediterranean diet since the 1980s, believed to improve heart health. This view was largely based on studies that found moderate alcohol drinkers often had lower rates of heart disease compared to heavy drinkers or those who abstained altogether.