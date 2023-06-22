Commentary: Alibaba’s latest shakeup highlights its conundrum

TAIPEI: An investor in any of Alibaba Group’s six divisions will be faced with a choice: Profit or growth.

As it stands now, none of the units being spun off from the parent offer both, which is a good enough reason for the Chinese internet giant to reshuffle its leadership.

When Alibaba announced its breakup three months ago, Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang was to sit atop the broader holding company while also being head of its struggling cloud division.

The board seems to think that’s not a good idea, so on Tuesday (Jun 20) announced it’s bringing in company veteran Joe Tsai as chair and Eddie Wu as CEO. Wu keeps his role as chairman of the domestic e-commerce division Taobao and Tmall Group while Zhang will focus solely on cloud.

GOING PUBLIC

As many as five of the six divisions could be headed for an initial public offering (IPO) over the next 18 months. Investors in young startups love a growth story, and Alibaba Group offers that.

Only the digital media and entertainment group looks like a dunce - sales fell 2.4 per cent last year - which probably makes it ripe for a merger or takeover. Shareholders also expect to see a path to profitability, but this is less clear.

Taobao, which accounts for 67 per cent of revenue, is the only one to make a profit. But it has slowed, with revenue down 1.7 per cent last year, and isn’t due for an IPO, anyway.