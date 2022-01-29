Commentary: Why shouldn’t stay-home dads who sacrificed career prospects get alimony?

SINGAPORE: What two things do Madonna, Kelly Clarkson and Janet Jackson have in common?

You’d have guessed the first one right — they’re famous American female pop stars. The second is that when they divorced, their ex-husbands got alimony from them. (Jackson married three times and she sought alimony from her latest ex-husband, a billionaire).

For some, the idea of a man being financially supported by a woman can rankle but this is becoming a much more common reality, right here in Singapore too.

The Women's Charter was recently amended to minimise the impact of divorce on children. Chiefly, the courts can better enforce child access orders so the parent who cares for the kids cannot deny their former spouses access to them.

Importantly, to reduce prior acrimony when couples decide to split, a new option to divorce by mutual agreement has been included.

But one rousing issue brought up by Member of Parliament (PAP-Nee Soon) Carrie Tan was to rename the Women’s Charter to the Family Charter - to reflect the intention to protect men, women and children in the context of family matters and tackle the erroneous impression of a zero-sum approach that only protects women’s interests.

Ms Tan also suggested that husbands should be entitled to apply for maintenance from their wives if the distribution of labour favoured the latter’s earning potential, building on the 2016 amendments providing space for incapacitated husbands to do so.