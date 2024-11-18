Commentary: Alternative foods are better than ever. Why aren’t our consumer choices catching up?
As Singapore works towards its “30 by 30” goal, future foods such as lab-grown meat and insects may play a larger role in our diets, says Temasek Polytechnic’s Kalpana Bhaskaran.
SINGAPORE: Amid rising food insecurity, governments the world over are pouring more and more resources into alternative proteins. As of 2023, global public funding for initiatives concerned with the research and development as well as commercialisation of alternative proteins reached US$1.67 billion.
But will consumer demand match up to the supply?
In July, the Singapore Food Agency officially approved insects as food, sparking lively debates on the pros and cons of such a move. People wondered: Were we about to see creepy-crawlies sprinkled into our chicken rice and chilli crab?
Restaurants like House of Seafood have already begun offering dishes with insects included, to mixed reactions from netizens. But even with official seals of approval, public acceptance of future foods such as insects and lab-grown meat seems to be lacking.
According to a study by Rakuten Insight in 2021, 59 per cent said they would not eat lab-grown meat. In an Instagram poll by CNA earlier this year, more than 80 per cent of respondents were reluctant to try insects.
Entomophagy is not new. Some cultures have long embraced the practice of eating insects. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations highlighted the potential of insects as a sustainable protein source in a 2013 report. However, many societies still think of insects as pests or unhygienic.
Resistance to lab-grown meat stems from several factors including health and safety concerns, partly because of its novelty and limited regulatory history.
The concept of “naturalness” is also a strong driver in food choice, making people more hesitant to accept foods they perceive as overly processed or distant from traditional farming methods. Lack of awareness and familiarity also breeds scepticism.
To foster a more positive perception of future foods, education is key.
Everyday consumers must first understand the broader context surrounding current diet habits and choices, as well as the nutritional value of alternative protein sources such as insects and lab-grown meat.
THE FUTURE OF FOOD
With the world’s population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, it’s getting harder and harder for current agricultural systems to meet growing food demands without exacerbating environmental degradation.
Widespread urbanisation and the global shift towards industrial and service-based economies have also led to shrinking resources for agriculture and traditional farming. Our food supply chains are also becoming more and more vulnerable to disruptions from climate change, geopolitical conflicts and epidemic outbreaks.
The fact is we have no longer have any choice but to explore alternative food sources.
Future foods, like algae, insects, and cultured meat, offer scalable solutions that are resource-efficient and nutritionally robust. They can be produced locally, reducing reliance on external factors such as weather conditions, land availability and suitability, and long-distance transportation.
By diversifying our food sources, we can mitigate risks associated with monoculture dependence, crop diseases, and market fluctuations.
Environmental considerations aside, it’s also crucial for us consumers to rethink our current eating habits. The overconsumption of red and processed meats is linked to chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and obesity.
Future foods, particularly plant-based proteins, offer healthier alternatives without compromising taste or nutrition.
Studies indicate that while plant-based foods often perform well in sensory tests, consumer acceptance varies by product type.
For instance, in their Taste of the Industry 2024 report, US-based research firm NECTAR found that in a blind taste test involving over 1,000 participants, plant-based nuggets significantly outperform their animal-based counterparts. While other products like plant-based burgers receive more mixed feedback, they’re fast catching up in winning over consumers’ tastes.
Future foods are typically nutrient-dense or designed to be nutrient-dense, making them excellent for combating malnutrition and dietary deficiencies, particularly in areas with limited access to traditional food sources. For example, crickets contain about 60 to 70 per cent protein – comparable to or even higher than meat sources like beef or chicken, but with a much smaller environmental footprint.
Most insects are rich in essential nutrients such as amino acids, vitamin B12, iron, zinc, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, making them a valuable addition or even substitution in any diet.
We rely heavily on traditional meats and vegetables because they’ve always gotten the job done, but just because we’re used to them doesn’t mean they’re the only or best way to fulfil our nutritional needs and objectives.
FOSTERING ACCEPTANCE AND SAFETY IN FOOD INNOVATION
Singapore is still working towards “30 by 30” – to build up our agri-food industry to sustainably produce 30 per cent of our nation’s nutritional needs by 2030. Achieving this may require societal acceptance of future foods.
To this end, promoting trust and safety in food innovation is essential. Governments and industries must work together to establish robust regulatory frameworks to ensure high standards of safety and quality.
For instance, government body EnterpriseSG is already collaborating with the industry-led Singapore Standards Council via a pro-tem committee, which analyses information on the potential benefits and risks of novel foods while exploring the further development of standards and regulations in this area.
The Office of the Mufti of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore also has guidelines addressing concerns for Muslim consumers. The Fatwa Committee for religious rulings said in 2023 that protein produced from insects is considered halal. In February 2024, it also ruled that cultivated meat is generally halal or permissible for Muslims, assuming the right conditions are fulfilled.
Such endorsements can help break down cultural resistance towards future foods. Official approvals from regulatory bodies like the Singapore Food Agency lend secular credibility and provide an added layer of trust.
OVERCOMING BARRIERS TOGETHER
Even with sufficient education efforts and initiatives in place, future foods like lab-grown meat and insects still may not be immediately or widely accepted into Singaporeans’ shared consciousness of food and nutrition.
Challenges will remain, such as regulatory hurdles as well as issues of cost and availability. But food technology and culinary science are continuously advancing, and will play vital roles in improving the taste and affordability of future foods and making them more appealing to consumers.
For now, as consumers, the choice is ours. Will we only stick to what we know? Or are we willing to open our minds to explore alternative options that might better serve our bodies, and also help build a more sustainable and resilient food system for generations to come?
Kalpana Bhaskaran is the deputy director of industry partnerships and the head of the glycemic index research unit at the School of Applied Science at Temasek Polytechnic. She is also on the Pro-Tem Committee on Novel Foods, jointly formed by EnterpriseSG and the Singapore Standards Council.