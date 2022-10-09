Commentary: Seafood can now be made from plants – but will consumers bite?

SINGAPORE: Everywhere you look these days, new plant-based meats are being rolled out, from animal-free Whoppers at Burger King to plant-based chicken rice at Prive.

Despite it being early days for “alternative proteins”, consumers in Singapore and Southeast Asia are coming around to the idea that meat no longer has to be made from pigs, cows or chickens. But what about seafood?

Hong Kong-based startup OmniFoods, which sells alternative seafood products in Singapore and other major markets, has managed to get plant-based crab cakes and fish fillets offered at select Starbucks locations – a world first.

Conventional seafood companies like Thai Union – the world’s largest producer of canned tuna – have also enthusiastically leapt into the space, launching their own plant-based shrimp dumplings and fish nuggets.

Plant-based seafood may currently be a small slice of the alternative protein sector, but it has plenty of room to grow across Asian markets. Of the top 10 countries that eat the most fish, seven of them are in Asia, meaning that the pool of potential consumers for alternative seafood products is vast and deep.

WHY SWITCH TO ALTERNATIVE SEAFOOD

The climate and food safety motivations that drive many plant-based meat sales have clear parallels under the sea.