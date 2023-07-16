Commentary: Young-onset Alzheimer’s can be diagnosed from as early as 30 – here’s what to look out for

READING, United Kingdom: Alzheimer’s disease is often thought of as a condition that only affects the elderly. But around 3.9 million people worldwide aged 30 to 64 live with young-onset Alzheimer’s disease - a form of dementia in which symptoms appear before the age of 65.

English journalist and broadcaster Fiona Phillips, 62, recently revealed that she’d been diagnosed with it. In the interview, Phillips shared that the main symptoms she had experienced before her diagnosis were brain fog and anxiety - highlighting just how different young-onset can be from late-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

First, symptoms begin much earlier - as young as 30 in some rare cases, though it’s typically diagnosed between the ages of 50 and 64.

And, while people with Alzheimer’s disease commonly experience memory loss as the first sign of the disease, people with young-onset Alzheimer’s tend to have other symptoms - such as worse attention, less ability to mimic hand gestures and worse spatial awareness.

ANXIETY AND BEHAVIOURAL CHANGES

Some people with young-onset Alzheimer’s may also experience an increase in anxiety prior to their diagnosis. This may be due to an awareness of the changes occurring, without a clear reason as to why they’re feeling different.

They may think these changes in behaviour are temporary, which can put people off seeking medical help. Healthcare professionals may also misinterpret anxiety as a sign of other health conditions.