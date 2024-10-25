Commentary: Cut the middle managers, but be clear of the trade-offs

SINGAPORE: Is the writing on the wall for middle managers? In its announcement last month summoning employees back to the office five days a week, Amazon also said it would cut the number of managers to “remove layers and flatten organisations”.

CEO Andy Jassy painted a picture that will be familiar to many office workers: More layers have led to “pre-meetings for the pre-meetings for the decision meetings” and “a longer line of managers feeling like they need to review a topic before it moves forward”.

While Amazon presented it as a move to streamline operations, the implications go beyond mere efficiency. It reflects a broader trend, particularly in tech, after rapid growth during the pandemic added managerial bloat.

Since last year, technology giants including Meta, X (formerly Twitter), and Spotify have conducted layoffs in a move towards leaner structures. According to an analysis for Bloomberg News, middle managers made up almost a third of layoffs in 2023.

This has been made worse by the advancements in generative AI sweeping through the technology marketplace, as companies restructure and shift focus.