Commentary: China dreams of tech domination, thanks to US

BEIJING: Although the American-born skier Eileen Gu became a darling of the Chinese public during the Beijing Winter Olympics, China trained many of its sports champions at home, through its juguo (whole nation) sports regime.

And now China is applying the juguo approach – deploying massive resources to achieve a strategic objective or build national prestige – to attaining world-class technological prowess.

China is pursuing its technological goals with an intensity unseen since Mao Zedong committed to developing nuclear weapons six decades ago. The motivation could not be clearer.

Under former president Donald Trump, the United States launched a campaign against Chinese tech companies – especially Huawei and ZTE – which included restricting their access to US-controlled critical technologies like semiconductors.

That campaign has continued under President Joe Biden, and many more Chinese firms face a similar fate if they are added to America’s so-called Entity List.

America’s actions have amounted to a wake-up call for China. Rather than remain vulnerable to the whims of the US, it needs to become technologically self-reliant.

Market forces could help here. With companies being forced to procure advanced equipment and technology from domestic sources, demand for Chinese technology is rising. This is likely to accelerate its development.

XI JINPING'S AMBITION OF TECHNOLOGICAL PROWESS

But President Xi Jinping is not leaving China’s technological fate up to the markets. Technological progress is a centrepiece of national policy embedded in the 14th Five-Year Plan. Whereas in the past a government minister would have been responsible for managing this process, Xi is overseeing it directly.

As part of this initiative, the government is showering Chinese tech firms with land, cash and contracts. And it is building an innovation ecosystem modelled after the Manhattan Project and NASA’s Apollo program, with a fully integrated incubation chain linking national labs, universities and high-tech “science parks”.