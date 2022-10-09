Commentary: America is history’s most successful failing state

WASHINGTON DC: A key sign of a fading power is its currency losing value. Britain, like ancient Rome, could tell you a thing or two about that.

By this yardstick America is close to an imperial peak. The euro is too fragmented, and China’s yuan too restricted, to threaten King Dollar’s primacy. Bitcoin is a pyramid scheme.

Yet political science tells us that America is more divided than at any point since the eve of its civil war in the 1850s. Could it be defying the laws of historical gravity - a failing state that outshines its rivals?

The answer is yes, for the time being. A nation can be both rich and ungovernable for long periods.

AMERICAN LAW IS NO LONGER ABOVE POLITICS

The last country anyone would compare to America is Belgium, which has been dubbed the richest “failed state” in the world. Yet United States politics looks more like Belgium’s every day.

Unlike the US, Belgium is divided into language blocs, French and Flemish. Such is their mutual mistrust that most decisions are taken locally.

Life goes on for months, even years, without a government. What saves Canada from a similar fate is that French-speaking Quebec is too small a part of it.

With one undisputed tongue, America should be free of such paralysis. Yet the cultural divide between blue and red state America is as uncomprehending as any language barrier.

The US separation of powers has gone from being a strength to a weakness. One branch, the US Supreme Court, is now a second legislature, making laws that would be the preserve of elected assemblies elsewhere.