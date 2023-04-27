Commentary: So you want to buy a mistake airfare?

SINGAPORE: When a currency conversion glitch on ANA’s Vietnam website last week saw its first and business class tickets listed at ultra-cheap prices, there was a feeding frenzy.

Most of the tickets were for flights from Jakarta to several locations in North America and the Caribbean with stopovers in Tokyo.

Some tickets, normally listed at US$10,000, went for as low as US$300. One customer reportedly snapped up US$250,000 worth of tickets for just US$17,000.

An All Nippon Airways spokesperson was initially reported as saying that the carrier would honour the mistake fares. Then customers read that ANA would only make a final decision by the end of April but that passengers holding such tickets could fly before a decision was made.

On Tuesday (Apr 25), ANA announced that it would cancel and refund the tickets sold at the incorrect prices.

What a bummer. But there was always a chance this would happen. Mistake fare hunters know this. They expect it. For them, really, the search is part of the fun.