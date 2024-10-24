Commentary: Celebrities like Andrew Garfield and Elmo can help us talk about grief

PERTH: When was the last time you heard someone talk in detail about their grief?

For many of us, it could be rarely or never. There are several reasons for this.

Grieving people often avoid raising the topic in conversation because they want to avoid upsetting or burdening people. Family and friends of grieving people often feel unsure or uncomfortable about asking them to talk about it, fearing they will infringe on the person’s privacy.

One study of grieving adults in Australia and Ireland showed nearly one-third said they didn’t receive the support they would have liked. Some experts note we tend to deny or minimise others’ grief, increasing their isolation.

Actor Andrew Garfield, best known for playing Spider-Man, appeared on Sesame Street last week and spoke with Elmo in moving and affirming ways about grieving his mother’s death.

Clips of their short conversation have been widely shared on social media. It presents a great example of communicating well about grief.