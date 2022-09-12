Commentary: Could Singapore consider animal-to-human transplants to address organ shortage?

SINGAPORE: In January this year, David Bennett, a 57-year-old patient in the US, became the first person in the world to be transplanted with the heart of a genetically modified pig. He was certain to die from terminal heart disease and was not medically eligible to receive a human heart from a deceased donor or a mechanical heart pump.

The experimental treatment held important implications for transplant medicine, as it showed that it was feasible to transplant pig organs into humans.

Unfortunately, Bennett died two months later. A virus called porcine cytomegalovirus was found in the pig heart, which is believed to have contributed to his death.

Historically, there have been many attempts at transplanting living non-human biological materials into human recipients for therapeutic purpose, otherwise known as xenotransplantation.