Commentary: Why are companies still doing annual appraisals in a transformed work environment?

SINGAPORE: Economies are showing signs of recovery and organisations are restarting their recruitment cycle, often opening to candidates across international borders.

In this environment, how can businesses hold onto their top talents and provide a work environment that’s conducive not only to productivity but also to long-term engagement, satisfaction and a genuine interest in work?

The answer, as I have written before, must be more holistic than compensation alone. In Singapore, “talent retention” is the number one concern facing HR leaders today. Talent availability comes much later at number three.

Yet, three in four Singapore companies rely on financial incentives to retain talent, even as 69 per cent face an increase in turnover compared to 2020.

Clearly, a tactical response is not enough to answer employees’ expectations in 2022. Instead, companies must turn to strategic HR that brings about meaningful changes at the core.

WHAT HASN’T CHANGED IN THE CONTEXT OF WORK

Now that it is clear the effects of the pandemic will be long-lived – global surveys suggest that about 63 per cent of companies will make remote work permanent and 91 per cent of respondents in an HR survey continue to be worried about turnover.

Companies that hold onto an older HR methodology or attempt to return to a pre-pandemic way of doing things will find it difficult to keep up.