Commentary: Anthropic’s record US$2 trillion stock market listing highlights growing risks for us all

How much of your portfolio depends on how well AI does? If you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, the answer is about 44 per cent.

In addition, most of the market’s gains right now come from AI. Just six companies – Apple, Microsoft, Meta and chipmakers Nvidia, Micron and AMD – delivered 57 per cent of the S&P 500’s gains since April. Without them, the index would have risen about 4 per cent rather than 10 per cent.

For investors or even future retirees, that AI exposure is already in their portfolios and pension funds. For example, at the end of 2025 Australians held nearly A$1 trillion (US$702.3 billion) in US shares – through superannuation or pension funds, other managed funds, and their own investments.

THE BOND MARKET IS ALSO FULL OF AI RISK

Normally, investors can lower their stock market risk by allocating some money to bonds, which are generally seen as safer investments. But AI companies are now the biggest borrowers in the bond market, to help finance their massive spending needs. They have issued about US$466 billion of bonds so far this year – more than four times last year’s pace.

The five hyperscalers alone – Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Oracle – account for 11 per cent of new US highly rated bonds (known as “investment grade” bonds) so far in 2026, up from 2 per cent in 2024.

And nearly half of this year’s US$80 billion in data-centre bonds are rated as speculative grade, also known as “junk bonds”.