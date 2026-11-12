Commentary: FOMO on mega IPOs like Anthropic? Read the filing, not the hype

SINGAPORE: These days, an outsized initial public offering (IPO) can generate so much buzz that it feels like an immediate deadline for investors to decide whether they want to be part of its future.

It is easy to claim to be a rational investor until your friends start sharing news articles or updates that they’ve subscribed for an IPO. Instead of asking whether the investment makes sense for your portfolio, you start wondering what you might be missing.

This is the fear of missing out, or FOMO.

As Anthropic’s IPO comes closer into view following SpaceX’s blockbuster listing earlier this year, such struggles may again become real for many investors. But amid the “mega FOMO” created by mega IPOs, the basics of investing do not change.