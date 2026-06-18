Commentary: Anthropic’s retreat is a win for Chinese open-source AI

TOKYO: Ahead of its launch, Anthropic's most powerful artificial intelligence model, Mythos, was characterised by some in China as a “reverse DeepSeek” moment. It was a reminder that for all the hype around Chinese challengers, America’s leading AI firms were still on top.

Yet somehow the botched rollout of Mythos and its defanged sibling Fable has turned into an incredible free advertisement for Chinese open-source AI.

Shortly after Anthropic announced that it was disabling access to Mythos and Fable after the Trump administration ordered it to bar the tools from foreign nationals, Chinese AI lab Zhipu jumped at the opening. The Beijing-based firm said it was launching its most advanced model yet - and that it was making it open source.

The sudden restriction of certain models is “deeply regrettable”, Zhipu co-founder Jie Tang wrote in a post on X. “At a time when access to frontier models is abruptly cut off for non-technical reasons, we are even more convinced of one thing: Science should be global.”

Tang said their new model would launch to certain users at 5:21 - seemingly taking aim at Anthropic’s own memo stating it received Washington’s directive at 5:21 pm.

Making the model open means that companies, governments or organisations with sufficient hardware can run it locally, and never have to worry about it being yanked on a whim. Shares for Zhipu, which trades as Knowledge Atlas Technology JSC in Hong Kong, surged on Monday. As one analyst told Bloomberg News, the firm was sending a powerful message at a time when Anthropic is being forced to restrict access.