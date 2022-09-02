Commentary: Rethink how antibiotics work or even a minor scratch could be fatal

MELBOURNE: While much of our attention during the past few years has been focused on COVID-19, a more insidious and more dangerous pandemic has been spreading unabated. This pandemic concerns antimicrobial resistance, which is when bacteria evade the antibiotics we use to treat them.

You’ve probably heard these bacteria called “superbugs” in the mainstream press. A recently published study found that in 2019 around 5 million deaths were associated with antibiotic resistance, more than twice those due to COVID-19 in 2020.

The two main contributors to the emergence and persistence of antibiotic resistance are the ways antibiotics work and the ability of bacteria to combat them.

Bacteria are highly evolved lifeforms that have significant evolutionary advantages over us. One of these is their doubling time, which, for many of the common varieties of bacteria that infect us, is only 15 to 40 minutes.

In addition, bacteria grow exponentially, which means the time for one bacterium to become two, is the same as that for 100 million to become 200 million.

One consequence of this is if we kill 99.99 per cent of bacteria, they can restore their numbers within a few hours. Importantly, some or all these bacteria may be resistant to the agent that originally killed most of their ancestors.

This process of bacterial survival is driven by evolution and the Darwinian principle of natural selection (survival of the fittest), which applies as much to microorganisms as it does to animals and plants.

HOW DOES ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE COME ABOUT?

Almost all current antibiotics work by killing microbes or inhibiting their replication. Bacteria acquire resistance to these antibiotics in two ways: Mutation and horizontal gene transfer.

Mutations occur when cells replicate. Some random errors in the replication process may make bacteria better able to evade our treatments.