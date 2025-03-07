Commentary: Is Anwar-Thaksin deal a masterstroke or miscalculation?

SINGAPORE: It was not without controversy that Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appointed former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra as a member of his informal advisory team ahead of Malaysia assuming the 2025 chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The decision to bring Thaksin on board was initially seen as a constructive step toward tackling ASEAN’s most pressing challenges - and one that could also strengthen ties between Malaysia and Thailand. Now, three meetings later, it is safe to say that those expectations were misplaced.

Anwar first met Thaksin in his capacity as an adviser aboard a luxury yacht near Thailand’s Koh Lipe in late December 2024, to discuss bilateral relations, the conflict in Thailand’s Deep South, and the Myanmar crisis. A month later, they met again in Kuala Lumpur to revisit Myanmar issues, alongside discussions on an ASEAN-led cryptocurrency framework.

During their February audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, an already muddled laundry list expanded to include scam operations along Thailand’s borders and disputes in the South China Sea.

It is possible that Anwar saw in Thaksin a means to navigate some of these challenges - one grounded in decades of international business dealings and personal ties to key Southeast Asian strongmen, including Hun Sen, Cambodia’s former prime minister and current president of the Senate, and Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing. These networks may open doors, particularly in Myanmar, where formal bureaucratic channels have struggled to make headway.