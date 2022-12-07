Commentary: How will Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government revise Malaysia’s 2023 budget?

SINGAPORE: The Malaysian parliament was dissolved in October to pave the way for the country’s 15th General Election (GE15). The country’s federal budget for 2023, tabled in the lower house three days prior, remained in limbo.

Now that GE15 is over, all eyes are on the re-tabling of the 2023 budget in the new parliament’s first session commencing on Dec 19. What can we expect from the revised 2023 budget? Several factors will shape the revision.

For starters, the political leadership has changed – Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is from Pakatan Harapan (PH), which played no part in the previous government, as it was led by Barisan Nasional (BN) with the support of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

However, in GE15, PH and its political allies did not win enough votes to form a government. Consequentially, PH needed the support of BN and GPS to form the new unity government.

Thus, the new government is not entirely new. Both BN and GPS are expected to exert some influence on the revision of the 2023 budget.

PRECEDENCE FOR A TWO-PART 2023 BUDGET

The PH-led government will have limited time to revise the budget, as it has already been delayed by two months.