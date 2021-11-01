Commentary: Why is it harder to focus at work and get things done these days?

LONDON: “The universe was not designed with the comfort of human beings in mind. It is almost immeasurably huge, and most of it is hostilely empty and cold.”

This is an unlikely prelude to a book about happiness. But against this unpromising background, the Hungarian-American psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi developed the theory and practice of “flow”.

Flow is “the state in which people are so involved in an activity that nothing else seems to matter”, Csikszentmihalyi (pronounced “chick-sent-me-high”) wrote in his 1990 book of the same name.

Examples might include Emma Raducanu acing the US Open tennis, Simone Biles in peak gymnastic form, or great painters, writers, and musicians, lost in creative endeavour.

WORKERS EXPERIENCE FLOW IN DAY-TO-DAY ACTIVITIES

Csikszentmihalyi, who died last month, also found ordinary workers experienced flow in their day-to-day activities.