Commentary: Quiboloy’s arrest - when self-proclaimed ‘Son of God’ plays politics

MANILA: Apollo Quiboloy gave himself many titles: Senior pastor. Appointed son of God. Owner of the universe. But on Sep 8, the once-influential Filipino televangelist and spiritual adviser to former president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on more earthly charges: Human trafficking, and child and sexual abuse. His arrest underscores the power play between two duelling political dynasties in the Philippines.

The arrest (or surrender, according to Quiboloy’s camp) concluded a 16-day search for Quiboloy inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church compound in Davao City, in southern Philippines. Quiboloy pleaded not guilty to the charges. The pastor was also on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI’s) most wanted list after a warrant was issued in November 2021 for similar charges, as well as cash smuggling.

The accusations against the preacher are grave and truly revolting. Quiboloy and KOJC officials reportedly hired young women between 12 and 25 years old to serve as “pastoral” or personal assistants. Some were required to do “night duty”, a shorthand for sex with Quiboloy, to show their obedience to “god’s will” and avoid “eternal damnation“.

Moreover, the FBI indictment stated that Quiboloy would also “force members to solicit donations for a bogus charity” that were instead used to finance the church and the KOJC leadership’s “lavish lifestyles”. Former church members revealed that a private militia called “angels of death” were allegedly deployed to intimidate or even kill anyone who challenged the pastor.