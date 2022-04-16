Commentary: Is it weird to develop a relationship with your smartwatch?

SINGAPORE: Like so many people, working predominantly from home meant that I had pockets of free time in the mornings and evenings after work to fill with exercise.

A walk here, a run there, a swim or cycling to the park. Before long, tracking my routine to see how much exercise I had done seemed like a good idea. I caved in and bought a low-end smartwatch.

It worked like any other watch at first but slowly, things began to change. First was the number of steps the watch was counting. I became mildly obsessed with reaching the golden 10,000 number. Because when I did, the watch offered a little celebratory graphic and awarded me a medal (“well done!” never felt so gratifying).

If I had had a particularly sedentary day, it would have barely moved past 5,000 steps and I would be annoyed and vow to make up for it the next day.

The second thing was the sleep tracker. I was amazed at what the graph produced; there is now evidence of my awful sleep patterns - waking up in the middle of the night on most nights and finding it hard to go back to sleep. I can legitimately tell people this is why I am tired by 8pm. It was validation of the best kind, because, there was now data.

The final and best bit was the watch telling me it was time for me to get up and move – aided by a cheerful visual of a man doing stretches. I never questioned the wisdom of this instruction. Whenever it pinged, I sprang out of my chair and did the necessary stretching.