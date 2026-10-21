Commentary: Apple’s iPhone factories won’t make India the next China

Indian factories are no longer mere box packers: They plug electronics into circuit boards and assemble chassis, capturing a growing share of the production process.

But those gains come at a price. For every additional dollar going to workers, taxpayers are probably still paying over US$1 in subsidies. Unless localisation can survive without that level of state support, India’s manufacturing success will remain vulnerable to any weakening of the political resolve behind it.

DEEPER INTO THE GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

To see the opportunity and risk, take apart a phone. Printed circuit board assemblies, camera modules, touchscreens, and glass covers make up the bulk of a handset’s bill-of-materials cost.

If India is genuinely moving up the value chain, exports of finished phones should outpace the imports of the components that go into them.

Measuring that progress, however, is tricky. Phone exports are easy to identify in trade data; component imports not so much. Microchips may end up in phones, electric vehicles, solar panels or smart meters. Cameras, chargers and adapters have multiple uses, too.

When former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan and co-authors Rahul Chauhan and Rohit Lamba crunched the numbers in 2023, they dealt with this ambiguity by testing three situations. They assumed that 40 per cent, 60 per cent or 80 per cent of imports in categories containing such dual-use components went into mobile phones.

Under every scenario, India’s mobile-phone trade balance remained negative. “In sum, we certainly cannot claim the rise in exports of finished cell phones is evidence of India’s prowess in manufacturing,” they concluded.