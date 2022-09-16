Commentary: Why the price of an iPhone hasn't gone up amid soaring inflation

BOSTON: Inflation in the US is surging to near a 40-year high, with prices on food, fuel and pretty much everything seeming to rise more every month.

Smartphones may be an exception.

Apple, for example, recently announced its new versions of the iPhone and other gadgets, and turned a lot of heads when it said it wouldn’t charge more despite higher costs to make the devices.

This is puzzling because companies typically raise prices in line with inflation - or at least enough to cover the increased costs of making their products.

Consumer price data tells an even more befuddling story. The latest consumer price index data suggests smartphone prices are actually down 20.4 per cent in August from a year ago, according to an index released on Sep 13.

That’s the biggest drop of any detailed expenditure item the US Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks, and contrasts with the overall 8.3 per cent increase in prices.

What’s going on?

As an economist teaching business school students, I enjoy exploring and explaining these economic puzzles. I believe there are two basic explanations - one for the data and another for Apple.

WHY CONSUMER PRICES ON SMARTPHONES FELL

The story behind the consumer price index data is easier to explain, if a bit technical.

The 20 per cent drop over the past year isn’t unusual for smartphones. In fact, according to the index, they almost always go down from month to month. Since the end of 2019, smartphone prices have come down a whopping 40 per cent.