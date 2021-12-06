Commentary: Can we finally fix iPhones at neighbourhood shops without voiding warranty?

SINGAPORE: Sometimes, all Apple users want is to get their iPhone repaired - without long wait times or costly tabs nudging them into thinking replacing it with the latest model might actually be more worthwhile.

Can they now rejoice? Apple announced on Nov 17 it’ll release self-service repair kits next year, starting with the most common parts like screens, batteries and cameras.

All brands try to control customer experiences from start to end, to ensure positive encounters, maintain long-lasting relationships, and establish brand loyalty.

And Apple has been strict on imposing this in repairs. You make an appointment to visit its “Genius Bar” – three in Singapore - or authorised service providers, where certified technicians use only genuine Apple parts.

By restricting the use of unauthorised parts often by claiming this could compromise consumer safety, Apple can meticulously maintain product quality while maintaining sales.

Bringing customers into physical stores can also further immerse them in its carefully curated product universe.

News of this dramatic policy reversal has sent ripples of excitement among Apple fans and “right to repair” advocates, allowing consumers to potentially engage a third-party technician or make repairs themselves with original parts.

But does this mean users can now pop into their heartland handphone shops for a cheaper quick fix?

WILL SELF-REPAIR BE CHEAPER OR WITHIN WARRANTY?

No one knows yet how much the self-repair kits and genuine parts will cost. So it’s uncertain how much value users can get out of self-repair.

But even on the assumption that it’ll continue to be cheaper to get repairs done in a third-party shop with Apple kits, this will certainly entail some manner of trade-off.