Commentary: The iPod changed everything about how we listen to music

SINGAPORE: Before the 2000s, burning CDs, downloading a few songs from Napster and curating collections with limited storage space were the norm among music lovers.

Thanks to Steve Jobs, an audiophile himself, the launch of iPods in 2001 totally transformed how the music world worked.

The groundbreaking features made this iconic MP3 player almost synonymous with Apple. Users could upload their personal music library of up to 1,000 songs into a tiny and portable device with a battery life of 10 hours. Coupled with the introduction of iTunes as a music store in 2003, the iPod exploded into the mainstream.

It’s no wonder then that Apple’s May 10 announcement that it will cease production of iPods was met with sadness and nostalgia. Social media was flooded with users’ pictures of their once beloved iPods and tributes to how the little gadget revolutionised music.

Perhaps what helped cement the iPod’s cult status were the iconic ads of silhouettes dancing to pop music while holding on to the device. These memorable ads showed how the iPod was not just a high-spec media player, but a lifestyle – lively, energetic and fun. A few AirPods ads have drawn on the iPod’s sleek marketing visuals to brand the product in a similar way.

THE DECLINE OF THE IPOD

But the iPod’s moment in the sun has long passed. iPod lines once made up for over half of Apple’s total sales, but in the first quarter of 2009, contributed only 29 per cent of sales, and in 2014, less than 1 per cent. The original iPod was then phased out in 2014, shortly followed by the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle in 2017.

The tech titan made a last-ditch effort to prolong the life of this gadget by unveiling a seventh-generation iPod Touch in 2019, which resembled the iPhone SE except for its inability to make calls. Sold at a much lower price (US$199 vs iPhone SE’s US$429), Apple even added features like iMessage and FaceTime calls to enhance its value for money.