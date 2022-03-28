Commentary: Is there a good time to ask for a pay raise?

SINGAPORE: With annual staff appraisals coming some employees may be wondering if, as part of their work discussions, it is a good time to ask for a raise.

Employers have shown wage restraint in the last two years of disrupted work and workers have accepted a wage cut or freeze in return for job security. With the economy on the mend workers have re-evaluated what counts as fair work and compensation.

People are also starting to feel the pressures of inflation and yet there is still economic uncertainty from the Ukraine war and this might mean businesses face choppy waters ahead too. Which leads to the question of when is a good time to ask for more money and how much should we ask for?

A recent survey by Ranstad indicated that 64 per cent of Singaporeans feel that they are under-compensated. Part of the problem is the opaqueness of how we are paid.

Salary has long been considered a taboo subject at the workplace and many companies choose not to be open about it. It’s not that they cannot justify salary differences since managing the wage bill aligned to principles of internal and external parity and equity is one of management’s most important duties.

Rather, when it comes to salary, perceptions often mask reality. No two workers are alike and even if they do the same job, one may have more experience or more seniority. Male citizens get higher salaries on account of national service. Or companies may pay a premium to attract skills to kickstart a new venture.

Indeed, many companies have policies that explicitly forbid people from disclosing salaries to colleagues. Although websites such as Glassdoor and Payscale give information about what others are paid, the data may not be entirely reliable.