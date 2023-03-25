Commentary: Employees are drowning in apps and it’s hurting their productivity

SINGAPORE: It’s 9am. You’re finalising a report for an important meeting at 10am on Zoom. A colleague pings you on Slack, asking for information. You answer, and get back to your report.

Five minutes later, another colleague pings you on WhatsApp, asking for the contact of a client. You send it to him, and get back to your report again. Ten minutes later, yet another colleague pings you on Slack, asking for a file that you keep on your Google Drive. You send it to him, and attempt yet again to get back to your report.

By now, it’s 9.30am, you’re exhausted, and you’ve barely had any time to work on the report for the meeting.

Sounds familiar?

Toggling between multiple apps and tasks takes a toll on productivity, creativity and overall well-being, as it takes time and energy to switch between tasks, refocus our attention and get back into a state of flow.

There’s a consensus among experts that smart technology platforms are critical in operating and growing a business. Most businesses have already adopted a plethora of new collaboration apps, expecting to save time and make work easier for employees.

But could the abundance of work apps be counterproductive, causing employees to slow down instead?