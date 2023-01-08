Commentary: Forget the top four, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are legitimate Premier League title contenders

SINGAPORE: Speak to most Arsenal fans about a potential English Premier League title tilt today, and you're likely to hear something like this: Forget the championship crown, we're just happy with a Champions League spot.

Their sentiment is understandable. The Gunners have not featured in the top tier of European football since the 2016/17 season. Mikel Arteta's men looked like they had fourth spot in their grasp last season, only to falter in their final games and see bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur overtake them.

But this Arsenal side are not the same team. Five points clear of second place Manchester City with almost half the season done and dusted, Arsenal have a shot at lifting their first Premier League trophy in almost 20 years.

And statistics are on their side. Of the 10 teams with the best starts in Premier League history after 12 matches, all but one have gone on to win the title. While fewer games have been played due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup break, seven of the last 10 sides that topped the table at Christmas have gone on to become champion.

STAYING CONSISTENT, OVERCOMING ADVERSITY

What has been impressive about Arsenal this season has been their consistency and ability to overcome adversity, leapfrogging hurdles which had previously downed them.

After a blistering start to the season, Arsenal fell to their first defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Their heads did not drop and they went on an eight-match unbeaten streak before the World Cup break.

This is in stark contrast to the Arsenal of last season, which endured consecutive losses - the most notable coming against Spurs and Newcastle at the end of their campaign.

Their ability to overcome adversity was no better highlighted after striker Gabriel Jesus sustained an injury at the World Cup. The 25-year-old Brazilian had been a key part of Arsenal's success, scoring five goals and functioning as the focal point of their attack, with his strong hold-up play and excellent ability on the ball.