Commentary: Who will be AI’s first billionaire? It’s a trick question

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Virginia: Great advances in technology often result in vast increases of wealth. So as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom continues, one obvious question is who will profit - and by how much.

My view, which may be deflationary for entrepreneurs but good for consumers, is this: Relative to how much artificial intelligence changes the world, its early pioneers won’t get especially rich.

Truly fundamental changes alter every part of the economy. They do so only by becoming freely or readily available across a wide range of sectors. Money will be made from AI, but it will be hard to capture anything close to full value.

Consider the Internet. The most successful entrepreneurs in social media have earned huge fortunes - but the early developers of the Internet itself did not.

Even as late as 1992, if you were convinced the Internet would be a huge thing, there was no easy way to make money from that insight. Just as the inventors of early printing presses, such as Gutenberg, did not become the richest nobles of their time.

And that raises another obvious question: Are the current manifestations of AI - the Large Language Models embodied in services such as ChatGPT, for example - more like the Internet and the printing press, or more like social media? The evidence so far suggests they are somewhere in between.

AI COMPANIES WON’T ENJOY NETWORK EFFECTS

Facebook benefits from network effects. That is, you want to be able to connect with friends and family, so a social networking service of size and prominence will have a considerable advantage in the marketplace. Similarly, how many people have really left Twitter for Mastodon?